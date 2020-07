Or Copy this URL to Share

John P Lerro, 77, passed away on June 27, 2020. Born to the late Peter and Viola Lerro of Philadelphia. He is survived by his wife Kathy. Sons; Anthony (Amanda), Jon-Paul (Beverly); Daughter Danielle (Kevin); Previous wife Ann Marie. Sister Laura; Grandchildren; AJ, Vincent, Samantha and Kevin. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store