John P. McGrenra Sr., age 84, of Havertown, PA died March 29, 2020 at Kindred Hospital. John retired in 1992 as a General Foreman from the Philadelphia Naval Yard after 39 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Manoa and a former member of Annunciation BVM in Havertown. John enjoyed his crossword puzzles and being with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Florence (nee VanNewkirk) his children John P. Jr., Patricia (Dennis) Gallagher, Michael C., Kathleen (Richard) Commoroto, James A. (Patricia), Eileen Rhoads, Daniel S. (Alisa), Maureen (Joseph) Barbo and Joseph McGrenra. Brother of Bro. Shamus McGrenra TOR, 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. John is predeceased by his former wives Mary Brady McGrenra and Margaret Horan McGrenra his sisters Elizabeth Ann Cortellessa, Margaret Mary McGrenra and brothers Peter and George McGrenra. Services and interment to be private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions to the Dorothy Day Outreach Center c/o St. Francis University Loretto, PA 15940 would be appreciated. Online condolences to www.jpdfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020