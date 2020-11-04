1/
John P. McGrenra Sr.
John P. McGrenra Sr., age 84, of Havertown, PA died March 29, 2020 at Kindred Hospital. John retired in 1992 as a General Foreman from the Philadelphia Naval Yard after 39 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Havertown, PA. John is survived by his wife Florence (nee VanNewkirk), his 5 sons and 4 daughters. He is also survived by a brother, 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday November 14, 2020 after 9:30 am, Sacred Heart Church, Havertown, PA followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions to the Dorothy Day Outreach Center, c/o St. Francis University, Loretto, PA 15940 would be appreciated.

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
