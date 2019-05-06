Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for John Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. "Jack" Montgomery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John P. "Jack" Montgomery Obituary
John P. (Jack) Montgomery, age 77, died on May 1, 2019 surrounded by family after a short battle with lung cancer. Son of the late William R. Montgomery and Margaret Ennis, Jack was raised in Southwest Philadelphia with a crowd of lifelong friends whom he enjoyed seeing regularly. He was a general foreman at Sun Ship Building and later Penn-Ship in Chester, PA. Jack loved his grandkids, his tomato garden, reading, crossword puzzles, coffee, fishing, and following his Philadelphia sports teams. He and his wife Caroline resided in Aston and enjoyed neighborhood parties and walking his dog Stella. Jack was married to his wife Caroline Crowell Montgomery for 51 years. They had four children: Lisa (Giuseppe) Palmarini, John (Lee Anne), Mike (Nicole) and Maureen (Paul) Mullins. He adored his ten grandkids and one great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home in Aston followed by a Memorial Service at noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his loving memory to Penn Medicine Hospice - Chester County at givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingJack
Published in The Daily Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now