John P. (Jack) Montgomery, age 77, died on May 1, 2019 surrounded by family after a short battle with lung cancer. Son of the late William R. Montgomery and Margaret Ennis, Jack was raised in Southwest Philadelphia with a crowd of lifelong friends whom he enjoyed seeing regularly. He was a general foreman at Sun Ship Building and later Penn-Ship in Chester, PA. Jack loved his grandkids, his tomato garden, reading, crossword puzzles, coffee, fishing, and following his Philadelphia sports teams. He and his wife Caroline resided in Aston and enjoyed neighborhood parties and walking his dog Stella. Jack was married to his wife Caroline Crowell Montgomery for 51 years. They had four children: Lisa (Giuseppe) Palmarini, John (Lee Anne), Mike (Nicole) and Maureen (Paul) Mullins. He adored his ten grandkids and one great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home in Aston followed by a Memorial Service at noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his loving memory to Penn Medicine Hospice - Chester County at givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingJack
Published in The Daily Times on May 7, 2019