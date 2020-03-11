|
John P. “Jack” Reyburn, 99, of Collingdale, PA, passed away on March 8, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1920, he was the son of the late Warren and Margaret Reyburn. Jack served honorably in the US Army and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 48. He worked as a salesman for Sun Life Insurance. After he retired, Jack enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, and spending time with his granddaughters. Jack was a big NASCAR fan and liked going to watch the dirt track racing at Bridgeport Speedway. He also enjoyed playing the saxophone for the Knights of Columbus band. Jack was the beloved husband of the late Claire M. (nee Martin) Reyburn; loving father of Paul Reyburn (Theresa); caring grandfather of Nancy Reyburn and Stephanie Reyburn and great-grandfather of Paul James, Brielle, and Jocelyn. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9-10 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600, followed by his Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2020