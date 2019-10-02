|
|
John P. Talley, age 87 of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1931 in Ogden, PA, son of the late Arthur and Mary (Gill) Talley. Mr. Talley proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Sun Oil Co. in research and development for many years. After retirement, Mr. Talley enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and fishing. He and his wife, Eleanor, loved to travel around the world together, especially on cruises. He was a member of the Post 7447 in Rehoboth Beach and the American Legion Post 28 in Oak Orchard. Most of all, Mr. Talley loved being entertained by his great and great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Talley is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Eleanor R. (Wetzel) Talley. He is survived by three daughters: Judith Grimm and her husband Donald of Drumore, PA, Kathy Gaul and her husband Michael of Jim Thorpe, PA and Debra Talley of Rehoboth Beach, DE; five grandchildren: Heather Fawber and husband, Michael of Willow Street, PA, Jillian Crandall and husband Robert of Washington, DC; Adam Talley and wife Lindsay of Middletown, DE, Cory Grimm and wife Andrea of Elizabethtown, PA, and Kyle Gaul and wife Caroline of Garner, NC; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Mr. Talley’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2019