John P. Tobin, age 84 of Aldan, PA died Monday, September 21th, 2020. John was born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia and attended West Catholic School for Boys where he played varsity basketball and graduated in 1955. After high school John joined the service and served 2 years in the Army stationed in Post war Germany. Upon his return he went on a blind date and met the love of his life, Sally Ann O’Brien. John and Sally were married for 55 years until Sally’s death in 2015. They loved their shore house at Bayberry Cove. John was active in the Aldan Boys Club coaching baseball and basketball. He was also a basketball coach at St. Joseph’s School in Collingdale. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and especially going back to West Catholic to watch his grandsons, Billy and Timmy play football. John was a diehard Notre Dame fan. John worked at Pennland Printing and later worked as a security guard at the Franklin Mint from where he retired. John was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Ellen Tobin and granddaughter Theresa as well as siblings; Thomas, Pete, Mary and Jimmy. John is survived by his siblings; Catherine Sharkey, Charles Tobin and Rosemary VonEschenbach (John), children; John, Ann Marie Eccles (Jack), Denise Brower (Joe), Patricia Carroll (Tim), Gary, Billy, Christine Lohr (Dave) and 19 grandchildren; John Eccles, Sarah Eccles, Heather Hughes, Tracy Eccles, Amanda Esquilin, Michelle Brower, Joe Brower, Samantha Brower, Timmy Carroll, Erin Carroll, Megan Carroll, Shannan Tobin, Billy Tobin, Ryan Tobin, Kyle Tobin, Tommy Tobin, Nate Lohr, Sean Lohr and Carly Lohr. John is also survived by 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Friday, September 25th, 2020 10:00am, St. Eugene’s Church, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA. Please wear mask while in the Church and social distancing is to be observed. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (www.olearyfuneral.com
)