John Plasha, age 85, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on April 1, 2020 at Rose Court at Maris Grove. The singular greatest joy of John’s life was the time spent with his wife of 63 years, his family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. John took pride in his work and satisfaction in a job well done. John was the first to arrive and the last to leave work. He was the ultimate handyman and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. His dedication to family and his strong work ethic served as a role model to his children. Born to Michael and Helen Luzusky Plasha in St. Clair, PA, John was most recently a resident of Maris Grove. Previously he resided in West Deptford, NJ, Glen Mills, PA and Woodbury, NJ. Raised in S.W. Philadelphia, John graduated from John Bartram High School and served his country in the Navy. John was the Vice President and part-owner of Laugro Construction Company. He was a retired 66 year member of Steamfitters Local Union 420. He had a passion for the game of golf, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was famously known for his homemade coconut crème Easter Eggs. John was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, where he was a member of the choir and of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra O’Meara. John is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Black Plasha, 7 children; John (Donna) Plasha, Joseph (Laureen) Plasha, Edward (Lynn) Plasha, Lauren (Larry) Berg, Christopher Plasha, Kathleen (Brian) Gallagher, and Barbara (Steve) Banko, 3 siblings; Mike, Bill, and Dennis Plasha, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020