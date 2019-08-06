|
John R. (Jack) Beaumont, Sr., 88, of Frankford, DE formerly of Media, PA, died peacefully in Lancaster County, PA on July 24, 2019. He was born August 10, 1930 in Chester, PA to the late Joseph W., Sr. and Ethel (Hibbert) Beaumont. Jack lived his early life in Middletown Twp. and attended Roosevelt School. He then went on to a career in HVAC for over 40 years. He was actively involved for many years with the Media Fire Co. as a volunteer firefighter and as chief. He was an instrumental part of Broomall Lake CC as it transitioned from lake to pool. Many will remember Jack as the man responsible for setting off the annual Media July 4th Fireworks display. He was predeceased by his loving wife Catherine (Kitty) Van Winkle Beaumont and Brothers Joseph W. Jr. and James Beaumont. Jack is survived by sons John R. Beaumont, Jr. (Lancaster) and wife Patti, Robert B. Beaumont (Waynesboro) and wife Sandy. Five Grandchildren and six Great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. He liked gardening with his wife Kitty, working in his woodshop, enjoyed motorcycles, boating and spending time with family. Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Media Fire Company, PO Box 10, Media PA 19063. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 7, 2019