John R. “Jack” Ellis, Jr., age 58, of Briarcliffe, PA formerly of Brookaven, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in his home. Jack was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1978 and then attended Penn State University. Jack was employed as a Refinery Carpenter with Philadelphia Energy Solution for 10 years. Jack was a lifelong Philadelphia Sports Fan and truly enjoyed the Eagles winning Superbowl LII. He also was a devoted fan of Penn State Football. Most of all, Jack’s life was his family, and he cherished spending time together. Brother of the late Timothy Ellis. Survivors: Son: John (Patty) Ellis, III of Wilmington, DE. Grandson: John IV, and expecting a second grandson, Thomas Jay, in June. Parents: John and Lynn Ellis, Sr. Sisters: Kathy (Howard) Johnson and Debbie Brooks. Also survived by nieces, nephews and 3 special great nieces. Visitation: Friday, April 5th from 6:30-8:30PM and Saturday, April 6th after 9:30AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, April 6th at 10:30AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Interment: West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019
