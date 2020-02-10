|
|
John R. Homyak passed away suddenly Saturday. Born in Philadelphia. He was raised in Wallingford. He resided in Crum Lynne before moving to Brookhaven. John was a graduate of Nether Providence High School, class of 1973. He graduated from Penn State University 1975. He enjoved reading. He loved classic cars, the beach and music, especially the Rolling Stones. He enjoyed working on cars and boating in his youth with friends from high school. John is survived by his sister Elizabeth, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Service Thursday 11am at Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgemont Ave., Brookhaven, PA. Visitation Thursday 10:30-11:00 at the funeral home. Burial private at Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020