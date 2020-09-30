1/1
John R. Kumpf
(7/31/1939~9/25/2020) John R. Kumpf, age 81, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Aston, PA passed away on September 25, 2020 after a brief illness. John was raised in Media, PA, was a 1957 graduate of Swarthmore High School and served in the Army National Guard for many years. John worked for United Airlines for 39 years, retiring in 1998. He held various positions with the airlines over the years and was Lead Ramp Serviceman at the time of his retirement. He also worked as an independent carrier for the Delco Daily Times for over 25 years. John loved traveling, golfing, country-line dancing, shooting pool with his buddies and watching his favorite Philadelphia sports teams, but most of all, he cherished the times spent with his family. He was the son of the late Albert and Margaret (Crissman) Kumpf and brother to the late Patricia Karman, Nancy Ewald & Albert Kumpf. John is survived by his children, Victoria Duck (D. Robert, Jr.), Wayne Kumpf (Pamela), Melissa Donovan (Sean), their mother Carole Rappold, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. John is also survived by his long-time companion Carol Fioravanti. Visitation: Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00am – 11:15am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30am at the funeral home. Graveside Service: Private. In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
