John R. Sciocchetti, 70, formerly of Marcus Hook passed away on April 9th at the Wilmington VA Medical Center. John was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Betty Sciocchetti; brother, Mark Sciocchetti. He is survived by his Daughters, Sheila (Dan) and Laurie (Chris); grandchildren, Ava, Jace, Danny, and Oliver. By necessity, his burial and funeral service will be private. A memorial service to honor John’s life will be held at a later date for all to attend. For further memorialization and condolences, visit www.jwardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020