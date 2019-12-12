|
|
John Reginald Payne Jr. was born July 14, 1950. A resident of Chester, PA, he passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was a graduate of Chester High School and proudly served his country in the army during Vietnam. He was married to Denise Payne, who passed away in 2011. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; Velner Payne, sister; Wanda Stanback, Brothers; James Payne & Kevin Payne, Children; Nicole Alston, Adia Payne, Margaret Payne, John Payne Jr. and Vanessa Payne, and 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his service of triumph on Monday, Dec. 16. Viewing 10am-11am, Service 11am. Haven Memorial Cemetery, 2500 Concord Rd. Aston, PA 19014.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 13, 2019