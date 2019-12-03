|
|
John S. Boznango “Buzz”, age 81, passed away on November 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. John had previously resided in Aston, but was most recently a resident of Garnet Valley. Born and raised in Chester, John was a graduate of Saint James High School where he had played basketball. John served his nation proudly in the Army before going on to work for the State Farm Insurance Company, where he retired in 1997. John was a member of the Delco Pinochle League, the Monarchs Social Club, and American Legion Post 951 in Boothwyn. He also coached Biddy Basketball and ran fourteen marathons, including several Marine Corps marathons. John was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was always supportive of their academic accomplishments and he celebrated each of their athletic achievements. John was the son of the late John Boznango, Sr. and Gertrude Bedford Boznango and brother to the late William Boznango and Nancy Boznango. Survivors: His beloved wife of 57 years: Joanne Roberts Boznango. Children: Deborah Boznango Doshier (Jack) and Dennis Boznango (Cecille). Brother: Michael Boznango. Grandchildren: Kate and Emily Doshier, and Julia and Laura Boznango. Visitation: Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:30-2:45 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 4, 2019