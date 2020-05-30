John S. Klotz (Jack) passed away peacefully in the loving company of his children on May 22, 2020 at age 87. Jack attended Saint Robert’s school where, in the first grade, he met his future wife of 50 years, Kathleen Callaghan. A gifted athlete, Jack attended PMC Prep where he earned 16 varsity letters. At Pennsylvania Military College Jack earned 12 varsity letters in football, basketball, and track. He was drafted by the LA Rams in 1956 but put his pro-football career on hold to serve in the Marines. Jack returned to professional football in 1960, playing for the New York Titans, San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, Houston Oilers. Jack coached in the NFL’s farm system, scouted for the New England Patriots, and served as the president of the Philadelphia Chapter of the NFL Retired Players Association. Jack has been inducted into the Hall of Fame’s of Widener University, the Mid-Atlantic Conference, Delaware County, and Pennsylvania. Jack shared his love of athletics through coaching: 24 years as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Widener University, and 32 years with CYO track. Jack also taught in the Chester Upland School District from 1959 through 1966. In the 1990’s, Jack joined City Team Ministries as a Development Officer and later worked closely with the men in City Team’s Drug and Alcohol Recovery program. Jack also counseled inmates at SCI Chester. Jack’s humanitarian work has been recognized by numerous organizations, including the NAACP and YWCA of Chester, Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, and the Philadelphia Archdiocese. Jack served as a Marshall for the 1977 visit of Saint Pope John Paul II to Philadelphia, and as a bodyguard for Senator Robert Kennedy during a 1969 campaign stop in Springfield, and also for Saint Mother Theresa of Calcutta during her 1995 visit to Chester. In the last few years of his life, Jack enjoyed the companionship of his community at Plush Mills Senior Living. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathleen and is survived by his three children, John S. Klotz, Jr. (Pam), Mary Catherine Lain (Kenneth), and Karen Campbell (Philip); his eight grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews. A public celebration of Jack’s life will be planned in the future. Contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to the following charities and organizations: Anna’s Place, 226 Norris Street, Chester, PA 19013; St. Katharine Drexel Food Pantry, c/o Ed Larkin, 1920 Providence Avenue, Chester, PA 19013-5695. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.