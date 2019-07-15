|
1959-2019 John S. Volpe, 60, of Aston died July 13, 2019 at the home of his brother. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late John S. and Teresa A. Moore Volpe and lived in Parkside before moving to Aston in 2006. John was last employed by Lutheran Knolls in Boothwyn until 2019. He was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1977 and enjoyed HO Trains, woodworking, carpentry and doing his own fireworks displays, but his family was most important to him. John was brother of Donna M. Christy (late Jim) and Michael A. Volpe (Christine); uncle to Deanna and Jimmy Christy and Michael and Daniel Volpe. Also survived by his ex-wife and loving best friend, Donna Melchiorre; stepdaughter, Serena Morrison (Kristina); and his fur baby, Robin. Funeral Liturgy: 11:00AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 9:30AM. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019