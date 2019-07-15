Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. - Aston
3551 Concord Road
Aston, PA 19014
(610)494-3424
Resources
More Obituaries for John Volpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Volpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Volpe Obituary
1959-2019 John S. Volpe, 60, of Aston died July 13, 2019 at the home of his brother. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late John S. and Teresa A. Moore Volpe and lived in Parkside before moving to Aston in 2006. John was last employed by Lutheran Knolls in Boothwyn until 2019. He was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1977 and enjoyed HO Trains, woodworking, carpentry and doing his own fireworks displays, but his family was most important to him. John was brother of Donna M. Christy (late Jim) and Michael A. Volpe (Christine); uncle to Deanna and Jimmy Christy and Michael and Daniel Volpe. Also survived by his ex-wife and loving best friend, Donna Melchiorre; stepdaughter, Serena Morrison (Kristina); and his fur baby, Robin. Funeral Liturgy: 11:00AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 9:30AM. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. - Aston
Download Now