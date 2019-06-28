|
John Savelloni, age 55, of Glen Mills passed suddenly on June 25, 2019. Beloved son of Anna and the late Erminio Savelloni, he is survived by his loving wife, Christine (nee Travaline); his dear son, Nicholas; his devoted brothers, Angelo (Rosemary) and Erminio (late Barbara), and nieces and nephews, Jessica, Melissa, Jenna, Angelo Paul, Tara and Julie. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, July 1st, 6 to 9 PM at the D’Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. Also ALL IN CHURCH on Tuesday, July 2, 9:15 to 10:15 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019