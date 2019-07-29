|
|
John Scavitto, age 91, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on July 28, 2019. Born in Calvaruso, Sicily he was the son of the late Charles and Frances Scavitto (nee Castiglia). In 1950, John founded John’s Drive-In in Upper Darby. He was joined shortly after by his brothers, Joseph and Charles. The three brothers ran the business together for 54 years. John loved his family, was an avid walker, enjoyed going to the casinos and cooking. John was noted for his pleasant demeanor, strong work ethic, optimistic outlook and ever present smile. John was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, June A. Scavitto (nee Reese), his son, John R. Scavitto and his sister, Lily Scavitto. He is survived by his loving children Frances E. Fisher (the late Robert), Charles R. Scavitto, Joseph J. Scavitto (Wanda), Josephine Larmour (George), Jane A. Ryan (John W.), and Maryrose McFall (Craig). Also survived by his daughter-in-law, Bernadette, his siblings Joseph, Josephine, Frances, Jane, Nancy, Charles (Judy) and Rose (George) and his 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, August 1, 2019 6:00-8:00 PM & Friday, August 2, 2019 8:30-9:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John Scavitto to Dr. Brian Drachman, Cardiac Amyloid Program, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019