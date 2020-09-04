1/
John Shupock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Shupock, of Port Charlotte, FL formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on August 28, 2020 at the age of 90. Son of the late Thomas and Pearl Shupock and born in Shamokin, PA. He was one of seven children. Siblings Caroline, Pearl, Elenore, Thomas, Madeline, and Charles. He was a graduate of Shamokin High School, class of 1948, and enlisted in the Air Force as Machinist. Loving husband of the late Ruth (nee Novick) Shupock. Loving father of 2 sons Mike McCabe and Frank (Donna) Shupock. Beloved grandfather of Meghan, Kallie, Michael, Lisa, and Rebekah and 7 Great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Sept. 9th at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA 19064. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved