John T. O’Malley, 92 of, West Chester, PA., died Monday April 29, 2019 in his home. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late John and the late Mary (Hastings) O’Malley. John lived in Ridley Twp for 35 years before moving to West Chester. He was a Distribution Boss, employed by Unilever Soap Co. John was an active member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, its senior group and the Knights of Columbus de La Salle Council 519, Springfield. Predeceased by his wife Betty O’Malley and his siblings Patrick “Joe”, Helen, Mary and Noreen. Survived by his sister Margaret O’Connor; nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday May 9, 2019 from 9-10:00am at Notre Dame De Lourdes, Fairview Rd. & Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment will be in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial donations to Notre Dame de Lourdes School, 990 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081 would be appreciated. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA 19036 On line condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019