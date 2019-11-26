|
1928-2019 John T. Wisner, Jr., 91, formerly of Swarthmore, died November 23, 2019 at Sunrise of Granite Run. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John T. and Gertrude Crosson Wisner. John was a graduate of Upper Darby High School and was a decorated US Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was employed as a Book Binder for Palmerantz Printing and last worked for the Ridley School District. John was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes RC Church and loved walking with his dogs. He enjoyed his backyard pool and was an avid Phillies fan, but most important was being with his extended family. John was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice Loughron Wisner, who died April 8, 2019; and his sister, Dolores Devine. He is survived by his nephew, John Devine (Patricia); his cousin, Thomas McGeehin; and his extended Wilson and Kennedy Family. Funeral Liturgy: 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Notre Dame de Lourdes RC Church, Fairview Road and Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15-10:15 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019