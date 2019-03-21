|
John V. Serpico, age 70, formerly of Holmes and most recently of Glenolden, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE on February 28th, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph J. and Margaret (Harty) Serpico. He is predeceased by brother Joseph. John is survived by brother Daniel (Jan); sisters Joanne O’Connor (Charles) and Marme Dodson (Steve), and brother Jim. He is also survived by daughter Amy Cianci (Amedeo); sons Steven and Daniel, and daughters Christy O’Donnell (Kevin) and Nicole (Bobby). He is also survived by five grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He graduated from Cardinal O’Hara in 1966, served in the Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War from 1966-1970, graduated from Penn State and was an officer of Ridley Township Police Department until 1987, later retiring from the Carpenters Union. He was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, the American Legion in Briarcliff, and the DFW MC in Darby. He had a passion for motorcycles, music and movies. Memorial services will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019