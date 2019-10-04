|
John W. Adey, III, 53, of Drexel Hill, PA, died October 3, 2019, after a brief illness. A lifetime resident of Drexel Hill, he was a graduate of Upper Darby High School, class of ‘83. For over 20 years, Jack owned JA Landscaping. Prior to starting his own business, he worked along with his dad at Aronimink Exxon at the corner of State & Burmont Roads in Drexel Hill. Jack lived the “salt life” having summered in Ocean City. His favorite pastime was boating and fishing. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and more recently became a fan of a team that must not be named. His bond with his dad is one that can never be broken, working and living together for most of their lives, was only enriched when his sisters and their families joined the fun. Son of John W., Jr. and the late Carolyn, he is also survived by his sisters, Cheryl Seidel, Linda Stein, Wendy Moran, Suzanne D’Antonio, their families and his dog, Christie. His Memorial Service will be 11am, Tuesday at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington with visitation beginning at 10 am. Contributions in his memory to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063, would be preferred Online Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019