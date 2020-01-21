Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for John Douthart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Douthart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Douthart Obituary
John W. Douthart, on Jan. 20, 2020, age 84 of Wallingford, formerly of Broomall and Upper Darby. Born in Philadelphia, he attended Overbrook High School. He was employed by the Chilton Publishing Co. as a Bindery Printing Operator for 40 years, until their closing, he then went to work for the Havertown Publishing company until his retirement in 2000. He has been a member of the Spruce Street Baptist Church in Newtown Square since 1955, he has served as Deacon, greeter, Board of Trustees, provided transportation to the church members and was Emeritus member of the Property Comm. John was formerly active with the Masons. He is survived by his wife, the former Lois M. Thompson, whom he married in 1967. He is predeceased by his children. John is survived by many nieces and nephews. His siblings also predeceased him; Ann Richman, Henry F. Douthart, Helen Crockett, Marian Fisk, Robert Douthart, Joan Johnson, Alice and Helen Douthart. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service on Friday at 11:00 AM in Spruce Street Baptist Church, Newtown Street Rd. and Gradyville Rd. Newtown Square, PA 19073, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Interment Montrose Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in his name to the General fund of the Spruce Street Baptist Church. Arrangement by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -