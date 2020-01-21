|
|
John W. Douthart, on Jan. 20, 2020, age 84 of Wallingford, formerly of Broomall and Upper Darby. Born in Philadelphia, he attended Overbrook High School. He was employed by the Chilton Publishing Co. as a Bindery Printing Operator for 40 years, until their closing, he then went to work for the Havertown Publishing company until his retirement in 2000. He has been a member of the Spruce Street Baptist Church in Newtown Square since 1955, he has served as Deacon, greeter, Board of Trustees, provided transportation to the church members and was Emeritus member of the Property Comm. John was formerly active with the Masons. He is survived by his wife, the former Lois M. Thompson, whom he married in 1967. He is predeceased by his children. John is survived by many nieces and nephews. His siblings also predeceased him; Ann Richman, Henry F. Douthart, Helen Crockett, Marian Fisk, Robert Douthart, Joan Johnson, Alice and Helen Douthart. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service on Friday at 11:00 AM in Spruce Street Baptist Church, Newtown Street Rd. and Gradyville Rd. Newtown Square, PA 19073, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Interment Montrose Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in his name to the General fund of the Spruce Street Baptist Church. Arrangement by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020