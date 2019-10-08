Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
John W. Weeks, age 90, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on October 7, 2019. John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marion S. Weeks (nee Kuhn). He is survived by his loving children, James E. Weeks (Marybeth), John A. Weeks, Barbara Puliti (Joseph), William T. Weeks, Debby Weeks and Sharon Cahill (John). Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:00-8:00 PM and Monday, October 14, 2019 10:00-11:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019
