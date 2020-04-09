|
John William Hochstuhl Sr. 91, of Glenolden, PA passed away Sunday April 5, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Weiler) for 67 years. He was the proud father of 4 children; John (Diane), Rick (Susan), Bob (Mary Jo), and Susan (Charles) O’Neill. In addition to his children, John was a devoted grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Pradel. John graduated from LaSalle College High School in 1946, where he distinguished himself as a member of the varsity crew team and was inducted into the LaSalle College High School Hall of Fame. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army in September of 1946 and served in the 25th Division, 64th Field Artillery Battalion. His service took him to Japan for 12 months, where he served as an MP for the Occupation forces in Nara, Japan. He was honorably discharged in December of 1947. John attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Penn in 1953. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Carolyn, in 1952. John worked the next 40 years for the Insurance Company of North America and Cigna until his retirement. John was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima parish in Secane, where he was a founding member of the parish CYO and a member of the Holy Name Society. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving father to his children and was immensely proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed attending all their sporting events and school programs and was so happy to share in all parts of their lives. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Donations in his name can be made to the s Foundation. Arr. O’Leary F.H.(Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2020