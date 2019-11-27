|
|
1931-2019 John Zimmerman, 88, of Ridley Park, passed away November 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in S. Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Ann McLaughlin Zimmerman. John was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Joan Ellen Dougherty Zimmerman, who died in 1991; his daughter, Dorothy Ann Zimmerman; and his sister, Mary Cunnion. He is survived by his children, Ellen Hamilton (Peter), Charles (Michele), Patrick (Diane) and Dr. Karl Zimmerman (Michele); grandchildren, James (Malin Heyman) and Grace Hamilton, Megan, Christopher, Patrick, Becca, Matthew, Marc, Stefan and Carolina Zimmerman, Olivia and Lily Holman; great grandchildren, Malkolm and Margot; and brother, Charles Zimmerman (Beatrice). Funeral Mass: 11 AM Tuesday at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9-10:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the above church, “Keep Cool” Fund. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019