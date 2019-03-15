|
|
1949-2019 John Zyla, 70, of Brookhaven died March 14, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, NY, he was the son of the late Stanley and Patricia Felestyn Zyla and resided in Thornton before moving to his late residence in 1990. John was a graduate of Eastside High School in NJ and attended PMC, now Widener, where he was a legend in basketball, played adult softball and baseball. He was employed by the Delaware County Daily Times and was previously self-employed at Advance Insulation. John was an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan, owned racehorses and loved animals. Although he struggled with his health for many years, his greatest love was the time spent with his wife, children and family. John was predeceased by his siblings, Jean Ogorzat and Robert Zyla (Mary Jo Zyla). He was the loving husband of Christine M. O’Doherty Zyla, his wife of 30 years; father of Julianne Hill (Jeffrey) and Gregory J. Zyla (Olivia Encarnacion); brother of Richard Zyla (Suzanne), Patricia Dressler, Joanne MacGillivray (Bruce) and Carol Zyla; grandfather of Jacqueline Hill, soon-to-be Baby Girl Hill and soon-to-be Baby Parker John Zyla; and son-in-law of Mary Jane Luttrell O’Doherty; also, survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation: 7:00-9:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 and 9:00-10:00 AM Tuesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the MS Society, 30 S. 17th St., Ste. 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019