Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Jon Gregory “Greg” Jester of Stamford, Connecticut passed away suddenly on June 29, 2019 at the age of 51. Greg was a dedicated, passionate and devoted father to his two boys, Tyler and Matthew. Greg will forever be fondly remembered for his joy of life and his passion for his boys, his family & friends, skiing, baseball, gardening, yoga, climate change, and his peaceful acceptance of the present moment. Greg is survived by his loving mother Beverly Meade, his step father Newtie, his two sisters, Karen Jakubak & Suzanne Cionci, two loving brothers in law, and a myriad of adoring nieces & nephews, who called him Uncle Pal. His loving father, Jon Anthony Jester, predeceased him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Greg’s Wake at Leo P. Gallagher & Son in Stamford, Connecticut on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm, and his Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 12:30 pm at St. Michael’s the Archangel in Greenwich, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to these charities that Greg supported: Dare to C.A.R.E http://www.daretocare.us/donate/ ; Rodale Institute Experimental Farm https://rodaleinstitute.org/get-involved/donate/ ; Habitat for Humanity https://www.habitat.org/ ; Caritas of Port Chester, Inc. https://www.caritaspc.org/ To leave a message of comfort for Greg’s family, please visit leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019
