|
|
Jordan “Wickie” Miller Rich, Sr., 86, of Media, PA, passed away on June 10, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. He was the youngest of five children born to parents William A. Rich and Julia A. Bean Rich, on February 7, 1933. Jordan graduated from Media High School and attended North Carolina A&T State University on a full track scholarship. He made a career in the US Army as a commissioned officer and a Civil Engineer. He and his family traveled the world as a military family. Jordan retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1977 while stationed in Colorado. Jordan is preceded in death by his parents, William and Julia Rich; sisters, Constance F. Rich, Mary E. Rich, Julia A. Rich; brother, Arthur M. Rich, and, ex-wife, Thelma (nee Hampton). Jordan is survived by his children, Constance Thames (Miguel), John A. Rich (Chantay), Jordan M. Rich Jr. (June); his life-partner of 28 years, Denise Barndt, and nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and many dear friends. A Memorial Service for Jordan Rich will be held 9:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Nativity BVM Church in Media, PA. Interment will follow immediately. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Online condolences may be made by visiting DeBaptiste.com/obituary for Jordan Rich.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019