Josaeph A. McCadden M.D.
Joseph A. McCadden, M.D. of Media (formerly of Wallingford) passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Jean (née Heim) of 68 years and his son Michael of Glen Mills and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Daniel, and Scott. He was predecessor by his daughter Mary. Dr. McCadden served as a First Sergeant during World War II and he received an Army Commendation Ribbon from the First Calvary Division of theU.S. Army. He served as President of the medical staff at Riddle Memorial Hospital and was known by many as their family doctor until he gave up his practice in 1983 to become the Corporate Medical Director for Scott Paper Company. He was an excellent physician and had tireless compassion for his patients, 24 hours a day. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 AM Saturday November 28, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd, Wallingford. Int. St Denis Cemetery, Havertown. All attendees are to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact. Arrg: Stretch of Havertown. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
