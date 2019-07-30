|
Joseph “Joe” Ernest Sciarro, 74, (Brother of Carol Sciarro Parra}, passed away July 11, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA, July 26, 1944, he was the son of Joseph Domenick Sciarro and Marie Eva Guarro. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Eva Rayauskas. Joe grew up in Wildwood, NJ surrounded by his large loving family (previous owners of Dom’s Restaurant). He attended Wildwood Catholic High School and graduated from Villanova University with a degree in mechanical engineering. As an engineer, Joe had the unique opportunity to assist with landing of the first astronauts on the moon. He continued this interesting work till his retirement in 2007. Joe’s loving memory will be forever treasured by his wife, Beth Sciarro of Centerville, of North Georgia, Irene Sciarro the mother of his daughter, Stephanie (Mike), and son, Jeff (Christie) Sciarro, sister Carol (Ron) Parra of Folsom, PA, grandchildren Shylah, Caleb and Aaron Phillips. Joe will also be missed by his loving canine companion, Sandy. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, 200 Milmont Avenue, Milmont Park, Pennsylvania on August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and Friends will gather at the church at 10:30 AM. Burial which will be private, has been entrusted to Burpee Scott of Centerville Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory to the rescue animal center or a .
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019