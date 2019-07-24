|
1935-2019 Reverend Joseph A. Amalfitano, Pastor Emeritus, Immaculate Conception Parish, Marcus Hook, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Father Amalfitano was born March 23, 1935 in Ridley Park. He is the son of the late James and Grace (Ponci) Amalfitano; and brother of the late James and Anthony Amalfitano. Father Amalfitano attended St. Anthony of Padua Parochial School and St. James High School, Chester, before entering St. Charles Borromeo Seminary. He was ordained May 18, 1963, at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, Philadelphia, by Most Reverend John J. Krol. Father Amalfitano served as Parochial Vicar at Annunciation B.V.M. Parish, Philadelphia; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Bridgeport; St. Paul Parish, Philadelphia; and St. Stanislaus Parish, Lansdale. He also served as Pastor at Our Lady of Pompeii Parish, Philadelphia. In 1990, Father Amalfitano was appointed Pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish, Marcus Hook, and named Pastor Emeritus there in 2013. He is survived by his brothers, Michael, David and Henry Amalfitano and their families; also, his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ludwig. Viewing: 5:00-7:00 PM Tues., July 30, 2019 and 9:00-10:30 AM Wed., July 31, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Most Reverend Michael J. Fitzgerald will celebrate a Funeral Mass for Father Amalfitano at 11:00 AM. Among those concelebrating the Funeral Mass will be Rev. John J. Kelly, Rev. Robert B. McDermott, Rev. Msgr. Ralph Chieffo, Rev. Michael J. Gerlach, Rev. Francis Sariego, O.F.M. Cap. (Wilmington Diocese) and Rev. John B. Flanagan will be the homilist. Burial: Private www.whiteluttrell
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019