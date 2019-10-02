|
1944-2019 Joseph A. Barnes, 74, lifelong resident of Ridley Park, died September 29, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born in Ridley Park, he was the son of the late Francis James and Catherine Cecelia Hassiepen Barnes. Joseph was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1962 and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an Elevator Constructor for United Elevator and was a member of the IUEC Local 5. Joseph was a member of the Church of St. Madeline, American Legion, , Knights of Columbus and St. James Alumni. He enjoyed rides in the car, boating, shopping on QVC and telling stories, but most important was family, especially his grandchildren. Joseph was predeceased by three sisters and a brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Frances E. Galvin Barnes; his children, Mary Beth Barnes, Francis J. Barnes (Barbara) and Patty Barnes; his grandchildren, Joseph, Carolyn and Timothy Barnes; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 7-9 PM Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA and 9:15-10:15 AM Saturday at church. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the above church, Air Conditioning Fund, or the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 3, 2019