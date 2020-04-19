Home

On Friday, April 17, 2020 Joseph A. Cash, age 89, of Springfield, PA entered into eternal life. Loving husband of Anne (nee Toto) for 63 years and devoted father of Joseph (Miriam), Cynthia (Bob), Mary (Phil) and Cheryl (Dave). Joseph was predeceased by his son, Christopher, his parents William and Margaret, and his siblings Margaret, Marie, William, Raymond and Leonard. Proud grandfather to 15—Joseph, Liam, Shane, Robert (Veronica), Ryan (Ali), Lauren, Lisa, Victoria, Matthew (Jocelyn), Morgan (Bob), Kara, Philip, Alina, Erik and Shaylen. Due to the National Health Crisis a private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the American Parkinson’s Disease Association or St. Francis of Assisi Church, 135 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064. Family and friends may share memories at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 20, 2020
