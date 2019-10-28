|
1942 - 2019 Joseph A. Leboffe, 76, a resident of Media, passed away on October 21, 2019. Joseph was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Concetta Leboffe and was a graduate of Yeadon High School. Joseph enjoyed horse racing, sporting events and the casinos. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Predeceased by his sister, Rosemarie Bugey; brother, Peter Leboffe and son, Joseph Leboffe. He is survived by his siblings Cosmo (Sharon) Leboffe, Robert (Eileen) Leboffe, Frances (John) Thomson and Anthony Leboffe; son, Michael Leboffe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Tuesday, 7:00-8:30 pm, Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA. Funeral Service: Tuesday, 8:30 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment: Private In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019