Joseph Andrew Iavarone, age 44 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away tragically on May 27, 2019. Born in Upland, PA, he was a lifelong resident of Garnet Valley, PA. Joe graduated from Garnet Valley H.S., class of 1992 where he was active in sports and played high school football. He later received his Bachelor’s degree from Wesley College in Dover, DE and his Master’s Degree in Education. Joe continued his career in education, teaching at the G.V. Middle School both health and physical education. He was the Defensive Line Coach for the G.V. Varsity Football Team and also coached the Freshman Football Team. Joe had a passion for summers in Sea Isle City, however his children were his focus where he was active with their sporting events. Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Helene Cochrane Iavarone. He is survived by 2 children, Massimo Iavarone (12) and Viviana Iavarone (10); father and stepmother, Andrew and Doris Iavarone; sister, Lori Iavarone; niece, Grace Iavarone, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family. A Visitation will be held on June 5, 2019, Wednesday, 4-7PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. followed by a Memorial Service at 7PM. Interment will remain private. Donations in Joe’s memory may be made by donating to his GoFundMe page, (www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-joe-iavarone). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 31, 2019