Joseph Anthony Greco, also known as Pop Pop, of Havertown on September 20, 2019. He is a former Detective and Police Sergeant in Haverford Twp. and firefighter with Oakmont Fire Co. He is the husband of Donna (nee Taylor) Greco; father of Alicia Marie Brown (Richard), Gina Marie Carson (Michael), Debra Lee Del Rossi (Chris), Diana Lee Dolan (Michael) and Joseph Anthony Greco, Jr. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and his brothers: Richard (Marion), Ronald, and Robert (Linda) Greco. Family and friends may call 7-9 PM Wednesday in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown and Thursday in St. Dorothy’s Church, Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill from 9-10:15 AM followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment c/o Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Phila, Pa 19104 or to St. Dorothy’s Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, Pa 19026
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019