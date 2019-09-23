Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Dorothy's Church,
4910 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
4910 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Greco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony "PopPop" Greco


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Anthony "PopPop" Greco Obituary
Joseph Anthony Greco, also known as Pop Pop, of Havertown on September 20, 2019. He is a former Detective and Police Sergeant in Haverford Twp. and firefighter with Oakmont Fire Co. He is the husband of Donna (nee Taylor) Greco; father of Alicia Marie Brown (Richard), Gina Marie Carson (Michael), Debra Lee Del Rossi (Chris), Diana Lee Dolan (Michael) and Joseph Anthony Greco, Jr. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and his brothers: Richard (Marion), Ronald, and Robert (Linda) Greco. Family and friends may call 7-9 PM Wednesday in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown and Thursday in St. Dorothy’s Church, Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill from 9-10:15 AM followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment c/o Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Phila, Pa 19104 or to St. Dorothy’s Church, 4910 Township Line Rd, Drexel Hill, Pa 19026
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now