Joseph C. Sillo, Jr., of Grays Ferry, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of 49 years to Patricia (nee: Brinkman). Loving father of Joseph III (Stephanie),
Patrick, and Bernadette (Thomas) Fay. Dearest Pop of Victoria, Allie, Thomas and Brianna. He is also survived by his 5 sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Tuesday evening from 7-9 p.m. at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home, 3rd & Wolf Streets. A second viewing will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at St Gabriel Church, 29th & Dickinson Streets followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Donations in his memory can be made to Hartland Hospice, 5 Christy Dr. #103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317.
Published in Daily Times on July 8, 2019