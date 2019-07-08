Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home
3rd & Wolf Streets
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St Gabriel Church
29th & Dickinson Streets
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St Gabriel Church
29th & Dickinson Streets
Joseph C. Sillo Jr. Obituary
Joseph C. Sillo, Jr., of Grays Ferry, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of 49 years to Patricia (nee: Brinkman). Loving father of Joseph III (Stephanie),
Patrick, and Bernadette (Thomas) Fay. Dearest Pop of Victoria, Allie, Thomas and Brianna. He is also survived by his 5 sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Tuesday evening from 7-9 p.m. at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home, 3rd & Wolf Streets. A second viewing will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at St Gabriel Church, 29th & Dickinson Streets followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Donations in his memory can be made to Hartland Hospice, 5 Christy Dr. #103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317.
To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Daily Times on July 8, 2019
