Joseph D. Hope, retired firefighter, tavern owner, husband, father and grandfather. Joe passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on March 8, 2020, at the age of 76. Born in May, 1943, Joe grew up in West Philly, graduating from high school in 1962. Soon after leaving the storied halls of St. Tommy More he became a Philadelphia firefighter and remained in West Philly, starting his career at Ladder 24 on the corner of 61st and Thompson Streets. Joe made lifelong friends during his years in the fire department. After rising to the rank of Lieutenant, he retired in 1988 with 26 years of service. Despite a long retirement, he never lost his love of the fire department. In 1980, Joe and his wife Patricia opened the Manoa Tavern, a neighborhood sports bar in Havertown. Years of hard work, long days and loyal customers transformed the tavern into a local favorite. After retiring from the restaurant business, Joe went on to work in the Transportation Department at Riddle Village. Joe and Pat met in 1959 and were married in 1966. They went on to have three boys - Joseph (Melissa), David and Michael (Maria). They lived together in many, many different houses through the years and split their time in retirement between Delaware County and North Wildwood. In addition to his wife, three sons and two daughters-in-law, Joe is survived by brother-in-law Leo Roach, grandchildren Zachary, Caitlyn, Allie, Carly, Kevin, Caleigh, Sarah and Ethan Hope, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, 7-9PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA and again at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (new church), 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA on Thursday from 9:30-10:15AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment will be held in St. Thomas Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capt. Matt LeTourneau Memorial Foundation; 491 Baltimore Pike, #402, Springfield, PA 19064. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020