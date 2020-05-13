Joseph D. Negro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Negro of Glenolden, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on May 6, 2020. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Joe served in the U.S. Navy before taking over his father’s business, Paul’s Auto Radiator, along with his brothers. He enjoyed fishing, drawing, cooking seafood, dancing, doing magic tricks, travelling and spending time down the shore. A family man, Joe cherished his wife, children, and grandchildren. Joe is survived by his loving wife Dorothea Negro (nee Green), his children Karen (Tom) Campbell, Paula, Chris (Beth), Valerie (Dave) Freed, his grandchildren Christopher Jr, Matthew, Daniel, Jack & Olivia, his sister Marie Mansor and brother’s Richard & Robert. For full obituary and future service details, please check online: MCGFH.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regina Nursing Center 550 E Fornance St, Norristown, PA 19401


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved