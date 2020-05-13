Joseph D. Negro of Glenolden, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on May 6, 2020. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Joe served in the U.S. Navy before taking over his father’s business, Paul’s Auto Radiator, along with his brothers. He enjoyed fishing, drawing, cooking seafood, dancing, doing magic tricks, travelling and spending time down the shore. A family man, Joe cherished his wife, children, and grandchildren. Joe is survived by his loving wife Dorothea Negro (nee Green), his children Karen (Tom) Campbell, Paula, Chris (Beth), Valerie (Dave) Freed, his grandchildren Christopher Jr, Matthew, Daniel, Jack & Olivia, his sister Marie Mansor and brother’s Richard & Robert. For full obituary and future service details, please check online: MCGFH.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regina Nursing Center 550 E Fornance St, Norristown, PA 19401
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.