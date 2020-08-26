Colonel Joseph D. Newsome, (Ret. US Army), age 81, passed away on the 19th of August 2020. Formerly of Boiling Springs, PA, Joe was born in Chester, PA and he and his wife Maryann (Zimath) Newsome, graduated from Eddystone High School, Class of 1957. Joe graduated from Pennsylvania Military College in 1961 and stayed in the US Army until 1989. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020, 6 to 8 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 Trindle Road, Carlisle PA, 17013; and again on Saturday August 29, 2020, 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015; followed by the Funeral services from 11:00 – 12:00 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store