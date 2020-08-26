1/1
Joseph D. Newsome
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colonel Joseph D. Newsome, (Ret. US Army), age 81, passed away on the 19th of August 2020. Formerly of Boiling Springs, PA, Joe was born in Chester, PA and he and his wife Maryann (Zimath) Newsome, graduated from Eddystone High School, Class of 1957. Joe graduated from Pennsylvania Military College in 1961 and stayed in the US Army until 1989. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020, 6 to 8 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 Trindle Road, Carlisle PA, 17013; and again on Saturday August 29, 2020, 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015; followed by the Funeral services from 11:00 – 12:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved