Joseph Daniel Atkinson “Joe”, 62, passed away February 18, 2020 at Taylor Hospital Hospice. Joe was the proud father of Amanda (Mark) Conmy and Aaron Atkinson. He was born in Darby but lived most of his life in Ridley Park, until he moved to Brinton Manor. Joe enjoyed refurbishing his first home in Fortescue, NJ and managing Rite-Buy Beverage. He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Elizabeth (Buchy) Atkinson and his brother Carl Atkinson. Joe is survived by his 7 sisters: Regina Atkinson, Patty (Fran) O’Hara, Mary (Kurt) Danenhower, Rose (Gerry) Paoli, Sue Atkinson (Donna Martin), Beth Fadden, Loretta Atkinson (Steve Guthan) and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11am at St. Madeline Church, Ridley Park, Pa 19078, with greetings to the family at 10:30am. Interment at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020