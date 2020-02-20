Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Madeline Church
Ridley Park, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
Penn St. & Morton Ave.
Ridley Park, PA
Interment
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery
430 Valleybrook Rd.
Glen Mills, PA
Joseph Daniel Atkinson “Joe”, 62, passed away February 18, 2020 at Taylor Hospital Hospice. Joe was the proud father of Amanda (Mark) Conmy and Aaron Atkinson. He was born in Darby but lived most of his life in Ridley Park, until he moved to Brinton Manor. Joe enjoyed refurbishing his first home in Fortescue, NJ and managing Rite-Buy Beverage. He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Elizabeth (Buchy) Atkinson and his brother Carl Atkinson. Joe is survived by his 7 sisters: Regina Atkinson, Patty (Fran) O’Hara, Mary (Kurt) Danenhower, Rose (Gerry) Paoli, Sue Atkinson (Donna Martin), Beth Fadden, Loretta Atkinson (Steve Guthan) and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11am at St. Madeline Church, Ridley Park, Pa 19078, with greetings to the family at 10:30am. Interment at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020
