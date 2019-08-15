Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
3551 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 494-3424
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Dobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Dobson Obituary
1927-2019 Joseph A. Dobson, 91, of Aston, died Aug. 13, 2019. Born in Lavelle, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Barnoski Dobson and resided in Darby before moving to his late residence. Joseph was predeceased by his son, David Dobson, who died in 1968. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane E. Carl Dobson; his children, Joann Harley (John), Kathy Sturgill (Late John), Joseph M. Dobson (Ann Marie) and Susan J. Dobson (David Horevay); his brothers, James and Richard Dobson (Patricia); also, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 at the Church of Saint Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now