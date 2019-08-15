|
1927-2019 Joseph A. Dobson, 91, of Aston, died Aug. 13, 2019. Born in Lavelle, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Barnoski Dobson and resided in Darby before moving to his late residence. Joseph was predeceased by his son, David Dobson, who died in 1968. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane E. Carl Dobson; his children, Joann Harley (John), Kathy Sturgill (Late John), Joseph M. Dobson (Ann Marie) and Susan J. Dobson (David Horevay); his brothers, James and Richard Dobson (Patricia); also, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 at the Church of Saint Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019