Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
For more information about
Joseph Buckalew
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Buckalew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Buckalew Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Buckalew Jr. Obituary
1951-2019 Joseph E. Buckalew, Jr., age 68, of Chester, Pa., died on October 30, 2019. Born in Chester, Pa., to the late Joseph E. Sr., and Ida Mae (nee Pyle) Buckalew, Joe married Janice Marie (Orand) Buckalew in December of 1976 in Philadelphia and enjoyed 30 years of marriage until her passing in 2006. Joe worked as a cook at John’s Place in Media. Survived by his two sons, Michael and Joseph III; sisters Marlene and Florence Buckalew; cousin Dolores Schopfer; numerous cousins, and his Grandson Jaxson Buckalew. Relatives and friends may call 9-9:45 am on Friday Nov. 8 in the J Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue, Media. Memorial service at 10 am, burial Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood,Pa. Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -