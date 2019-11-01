|
1951-2019 Joseph E. Buckalew, Jr., age 68, of Chester, Pa., died on October 30, 2019. Born in Chester, Pa., to the late Joseph E. Sr., and Ida Mae (nee Pyle) Buckalew, Joe married Janice Marie (Orand) Buckalew in December of 1976 in Philadelphia and enjoyed 30 years of marriage until her passing in 2006. Joe worked as a cook at John’s Place in Media. Survived by his two sons, Michael and Joseph III; sisters Marlene and Florence Buckalew; cousin Dolores Schopfer; numerous cousins, and his Grandson Jaxson Buckalew. Relatives and friends may call 9-9:45 am on Friday Nov. 8 in the J Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue, Media. Memorial service at 10 am, burial Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood,Pa. Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2019