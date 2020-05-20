Joseph E. Forrest, Jr., age 93, a resident of Glen Mills, passed away on May 18, 2020. Joseph was raised in Garden City, Wallingford, PA, and spent his summers at his grandmother’s farm in Oxford, PA. He was a graduate of Nether Providence High School. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years until his retirement. During WWII, he served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS St. Paul. Joseph bowled for many, many years at Brookhaven Lanes, Holiday Lanes in DE, Conchester Lanes, and MacDade Lanes. He enjoyed watching the Phillies and Eagles play, traveling, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was the son of the late Joseph E. and Mildred (Fox) Forrest, Sr., husband of the late Anna (Blackley) Forrest, and brother of the late Shirley Kirkpatrick. SURVIVORS: Children: David E. Forrest, Carol Chattin, and Thomas Chattin. Grandchildren: Thomas Chattin, III, and Joseph Chattin, and his dear friend: Dolores Fetters. Services and Burial are private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020.