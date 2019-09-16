Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Joseph E. "Joe" Guy


1932 - 2019
Joseph E. "Joe" Guy Obituary
Joseph E. Guy (Joe), age 87, passed away September 13, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. He was raised in the Sun Village neighborhood of Chester and was a 1950 graduate of Chester High School where he played basketball for the Chester Clippers. Joe was a long time Brookhaven resident before moving to Middletown Twp. He also lived in Garnet Valley for 15 years and was currently residing in Chadds Ford.
Joe worked for many years as a Quality Control Engineer at Westinghouse before going into business with Guy's Collision Center in Eddystone. He was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Paul J. Richle VFW Post 9465, the American Legion Post 926 and a member of the Concord Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed golf and attending sporting events, especially those of his grandchildren.
He was the son of the late Joseph E. and Cora Mae (Flick) Guy and husband of the late Ann (Frampton) Guy, who passed in 2009.
SURVIVORS: Children: Joseph E. Guy, Jr. (Carol), Kathleen Cantagallo (Frederick), Bonnie Gross (Gary) and Daniel Guy (Margaret); 10 Grandchildren; and 6 Great Grandchildren.
VISITATION: Wednesday from 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Thursday at 11:00 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. BURIAL: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. In Lieu of Flowers: donations can be made to the at www.heart.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in Daily Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
