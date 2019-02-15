|
|
Joseph E. Jeantet, Jr., 70, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph E. Jeantet, Sr. and Margaret Jouvenal. Joe was a graduate of Ridley High School, of which his grandkids will be the third generation to complete. He worked for close to 45 years in industrial supply sales making many countless friends and relationships along the way. This was more than a job for Joe. He loved every aspect and loved to learn about the facilities he would tour and the local businesses he was helping to thrive. He had many interests to keep him busy. His early loves were photography and playing tennis. His greatest hobby was building with Lego over the years. He constructed many great displays and had an especially great bond with his son Dennis through this passion. They worked tirelessly to make wonderful pieces to share. Joe and Elin enjoyed being involved in the Danish Brotherhood Club making lifelong friends and keeping the traditions for their kids and grandkids. What Joe loved the most though were the times he spent with his family and friends. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Elin; loving sons Christian and Dennis; adoring grandchildren Dillan and Corinne; his sister Margaret Jeantet Boris and brother Steve Jeantet. Family and friends are invited to Joe’s Visitation Monday February 18th 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM and Tuesday February 19th 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM followed by his 12:00 PM Funeral Service at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19071 Int: Arlington Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019